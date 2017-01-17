Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to The Weeknd
The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker has been spotted romancing the 22-year-old pop megastar's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in recent weeks, and it seems the 'Love Yourself' singer has hit back at their budding relationship as he slammed The Weeknd's music. Asked by TMZ.com if he listens to The Weeknd's music, Justin said: "Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s**t's wack."
