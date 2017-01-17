Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to The W...

Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to The Weeknd

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker has been spotted romancing the 22-year-old pop megastar's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in recent weeks, and it seems the 'Love Yourself' singer has hit back at their budding relationship as he slammed The Weeknd's music. Asked by TMZ.com if he listens to The Weeknd's music, Justin said: "Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s**t's wack."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 58 min DARKxBLACK 38,671
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... 23 hr USA Today 1
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Sat insanity becomes me 3
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Fri CZars_R_US 359
Traim beat Jan 18 Traim 1
News Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For... Jan 18 No Thanks 3
News Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11) Jan 16 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC