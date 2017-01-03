Jonathan Cheban Calls Ray J a 'Loser'...

Jonathan Cheban Calls Ray J a 'Loser' After Kim K. Sex Tape Reference

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

Yes, Kim Kardashian West made a sex tape with an ex-boyfriend, a rapper you probably don't listen to, named Ray J. Yes, it contributed to her name being in headlines back in the day. Yes, Kanye West just rapped about it on a track from The Life Of Pablo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... 5 hr kim 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Tue DARKxBLACK 86
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Evolusean 38,654
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 2 Dr Wu 2
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,776

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC