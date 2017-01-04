Jenny McCarthy rightly blasts Mariah ...

Jenny McCarthy rightly blasts Mariah Carey for blaming others for NYE debacle

McCarthy may be best known known as the former Playboy Playmate and voracious anti-vaxxer who who likes to go on Howard Stern's radio show to over-share about her sex life. But McCarthy is also the co-host of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," a position that gave her an up-close view on what possibly went wrong during Mariah Carey's disastrous New Year's Eve performance in Times Square.

