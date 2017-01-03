Jennifer Lopez's casual romance
The thrice-married star has been unlucky in love in the past and doesn't want to rush into getting serious with Drake, 30, who she recently started dating. A source told HollywoodLife.com : "She has NOT been gushing about her new romance to friends or family, and instead has been trying to play it all cool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|12 hr
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|21 hr
|TTB G60
|38,655
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|21 hr
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC