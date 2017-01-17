Jennifer Lopez in the studio with Drake

The 'On The Floor' singer stayed tight-lipped on her romance with the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker but did confess the pair have been in the studio together. Asked about her new project with Drake at a 'Shades of Blue' TCA panel, she simply said: "He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.