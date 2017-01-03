Jennifer Hudson has met Aretha Franklin to discuss biopic
The singer-and-actress has been rumored for months to be in line to portray 'The Queen of Soul' in a biopic and she has now confirmed that she has spoken with the 'Respect' hitmaker about her life story. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Jennifer spilled: "It is my dream role, and she and I have met and there are ... very exciting discussions happening."
