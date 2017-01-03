James Corden's New 'Carpool Karaoke' ...

James Corden's New 'Carpool Karaoke' Shifts Focus From Singers to Celebrity

The Apple series, which sees the 'Late Late' host handing the wheel to rotating guests, will feature people who otherwise wouldn't appear on the popular segment. Segment creators James Corden and Ben Winston, the creative duo behind CBS' The Late Late Show , sold the viral sensation to Apple in 2016 as a series unto itself.

