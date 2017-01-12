Jaden Smith threatens to quit LA after failing driving test
The 18-year-old actor-and-rapper - the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - decided to share his disappointing news in a Instagram Live video in which he began ranting about wanting to move out of the 'City of Angels' because there are too many "bad things" there. In the video - which Jaden made in the parking lot of the Department of Motor Vehicles - he said: "It's going to be so funny to tell my dad that I've failed straight up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|12 hr
|TheOneNonlyRabbit
|38,666
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC