Jaden Smith threatens to quit LA after failing driving test

The 18-year-old actor-and-rapper - the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - decided to share his disappointing news in a Instagram Live video in which he began ranting about wanting to move out of the 'City of Angels' because there are too many "bad things" there. In the video - which Jaden made in the parking lot of the Department of Motor Vehicles - he said: "It's going to be so funny to tell my dad that I've failed straight up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.