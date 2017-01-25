Jada Pinkett Smith praises 'beautiful' diverse Oscars nominations
The 45-year-old actress and her 'Suicide Squad' actor husband Will Smith joined a range of celebrities in protesting against the apparent lack of diversity amongst the Academy Award nominations for 2016, but she has been blown away by the representation of black stars in this year's shortlist. Speaking to Variety, she said: "I feel really fantastic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|15 min
|Evolusean
|38,672
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Tue
|nice goin
|1
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Tue
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC