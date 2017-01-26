J. Cole's Politically Charged 'High f...

J. Cole's Politically Charged 'High for Hours' Debuts at No. 1 on...

J. Cole's "High for Hours" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard + Twitter Top Tracks chart after premiering the song on SoundCloud on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day last week.

