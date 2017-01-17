In Battle Over Band Name, Supreme Court Considers Free Speech And Trademarks
Joe Jiang and Simon Tam of The Slants are in a legal battle at the Supreme Court over their band's name. What do the McDonald's golden arches, the apple on your iPhone, the NBC peacock, the Nike swoosh, and the MGM lion have in common? They are all registered trademarks, and in the last 20 years, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has approved roughly 4 million of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|1 hr
|Oneal
|349
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Evolusean
|38,668
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC