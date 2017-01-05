ICYMI: Frank Ocean's Mom Wants Kim Burrell OFF Her Son's Album Amid Anti-LGBT Scandal
On January 1, Frank's momma Katonya Breaux took to Twitter to BLAST Kim Burrell for her homophobic rant which has recently gone viral. Katonya is especially offended since Kim's vocals's appeared on Ocean's celebrated album Blonde , which is problematic considering the artist is an openly gay man.
