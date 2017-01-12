How 'The Simpsons' Brought Hip-Hop to Its Historic 'Great Phatsby' Episode
The Simpsons are about to make history with a hip-hop twist. Inspired by Empire and The Great Gatsby , the forthcoming episode titled "The Great Phatsby," its first-ever hour-long episode, will air this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|23 min
|tomin cali
|1
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|2 hr
|Rider1043
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|TheOneNonlyRabbit
|38,666
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC