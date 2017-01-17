Homer Simpson Plots Revenge with Common, RZA and Snoop Dogg in 600th Episode of a oeThe Simpsonsa
This Sunday, The Simpsons kicked off their 600th episode with a what was basically a hip-hop-inspired ode to F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 novel, The Great Gatsby . The first-ever hour-long episode, titled "The Great Phatsby," began with the Simpsons taking a trip to a wealthy enclave, inspired by upscale Hamtons community on New York's Long Island, to attend a "beachside bacchanal" at Mr. Burns' estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traim beat
|3 hr
|Traim
|1
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|6 hr
|Oneal
|355
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|11 hr
|No Thanks
|3
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Evolusean
|38,668
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC