'Hamilton' actresses to sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl

Rene Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the original cast members that played the Schuyler Sisters in the hit Broadway show "Hamilton: An American Musical," will sing "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LI, the NFL announced on Friday. The three have a cult following by "Hamilton" fans as the female stars of the musical who sing some of the show's most popular songs.

