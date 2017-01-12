'Gatsby,' 'Empire' mix get a one-hour 'Simpsons'
'Gatsby,' 'Empire' mix get a one-hour 'Simpsons' Taraji P. Henson, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, RZA, Common are on first one-hour show.. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ipeZ6W Homer, seated left, Mr. Burns and Bart are joined by rapper Jazzy James , seated right, and Praline , in hat, for the first one-hour episode of Fox's 'The Simpsons.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Evolusean
|38,665
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC