'Gatsby,' 'Empire' mix get a one-hour 'Simpsons' Taraji P. Henson, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, RZA, Common are on first one-hour show.. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ipeZ6W Homer, seated left, Mr. Burns and Bart are joined by rapper Jazzy James , seated right, and Praline , in hat, for the first one-hour episode of Fox's 'The Simpsons.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.