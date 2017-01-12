'Gatsby,' 'Empire' mix get a one-hour...

'Gatsby,' 'Empire' mix get a one-hour 'Simpsons'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

'Gatsby,' 'Empire' mix get a one-hour 'Simpsons' Taraji P. Henson, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, RZA, Common are on first one-hour show.. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ipeZ6W Homer, seated left, Mr. Burns and Bart are joined by rapper Jazzy James , seated right, and Praline , in hat, for the first one-hour episode of Fox's 'The Simpsons.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 10 hr Evolusean 38,665
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... Jan 7 Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 6 Okie 3
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 5 kim 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Jan 3 DARKxBLACK 86
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC