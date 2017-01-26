Four Classic Hip-Hop Albums Going Into Harvard's Archives Thanks To Producer 9th Wonder
Part of his duty as a fellow is to research influential hip hop albums for a archival project titled "These are the Breaks" in honor of Kurtis Blow's classic 1980 song, which is the first Hip-Hop single to go Gold. a 9th also tracks down each original sample that was used on every song for the albums, which are also being cataloged and permanently archived in Harvard's collection.
