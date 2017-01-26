Four Classic Hip-Hop Albums Going Into Harvard's Archives Thanks To Producer 9th Wonder

Part of his duty as a fellow is to research influential hip hop albums for a archival project titled "These are the Breaks" in honor of Kurtis Blow's classic 1980 song, which is the first Hip-Hop single to go Gold. a 9th also tracks down each original sample that was used on every song for the albums, which are also being cataloged and permanently archived in Harvard's collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.