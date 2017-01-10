Fetty Wap Sets Legal Attack Dogs on Leaked Sex Tape
Fetty Wap isn't about to let anyone, especially his ex-gf, make a dime off leaking a sex tape allegedly featuring him and said ex, Alexis Skyy ... TMZ has learned. Video clips appearing to show Fetty and Alexis doing the deed started floating around the Internet Tuesday morning.
