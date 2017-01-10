Fetty Wap Sets Legal Attack Dogs on L...

Fetty Wap Sets Legal Attack Dogs on Leaked Sex Tape

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Fetty Wap isn't about to let anyone, especially his ex-gf, make a dime off leaking a sex tape allegedly featuring him and said ex, Alexis Skyy ... TMZ has learned. Video clips appearing to show Fetty and Alexis doing the deed started floating around the Internet Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 9 hr Evolusean 38,663
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... Jan 7 Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 6 Okie 3
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 5 kim 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Jan 3 DARKxBLACK 86
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,808

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC