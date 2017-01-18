Exclusive: Watch Newcomer Morgan Wall...

Exclusive: Watch Newcomer Morgan Wallen's Acoustic Performance of Debut Single, "The Way I Talk"

Newcomer Morgan Wallen has a lot to look forward to in the new year. The 23-year-old Tennessee native, who recently released his debut EP, The Way I Talk , will be joining a leg of Florida Georgia Line's Dig Your Roots Tour and is currently on a radio tour promoting his debut single, "'The Way I Talk," which is climbing the country charts.

