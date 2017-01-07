Exclusive: Watch Homer Simpson go hip-hop
Exclusive: Watch Homer Simpson go hip-hop 'The Simpsons' mixes 'Empire,' 'Gatsby' in hour-long episode with Taraji, Snoop Dogg, RZA. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jfiD0L In an exclusive preview clip from the Jan. 15 episode of The Simpsons , Homer is described as "rap's new king."
