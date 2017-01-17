Ellen DeGeneres makes history at the ...

Ellen DeGeneres makes history at the Peoplea s Choice Awards

Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

Actress and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres made People's Choice Awards history in Los Angeles on Wednesday night by becoming the most decorated celebrity in the TV ceremony's 43 years. The "Finding Dory" star, who hosts her own top-rated daytime talk show in America, picked up her 20th, 21st and 22nd awards at the Microsoft Theater.

