Ellen DeGeneres makes history at the Peoplea s Choice Awards
Actress and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres made People's Choice Awards history in Los Angeles on Wednesday night by becoming the most decorated celebrity in the TV ceremony's 43 years. The "Finding Dory" star, who hosts her own top-rated daytime talk show in America, picked up her 20th, 21st and 22nd awards at the Microsoft Theater.
