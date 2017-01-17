Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

10 hrs ago

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker previously teamed up with the 'Crazy in Love' superstar at a Stevie Wonder tribute show in February 2015 and joined her on stage again in November 2015, but would love to get into the studio with her for a brand new track. He said: "I've done some live stuff with Beyonce but I'd love to do a song song, like an original song.

