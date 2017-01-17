Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration
The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker previously teamed up with the 'Crazy in Love' superstar at a Stevie Wonder tribute show in February 2015 and joined her on stage again in November 2015, but would love to get into the studio with her for a brand new track. He said: "I've done some live stuff with Beyonce but I'd love to do a song song, like an original song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|5 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|358
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|18 hr
|lil shady
|38,669
|Traim beat
|Wed
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Wed
|No Thanks
|3
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC