Drakea s Summer Sixteen tour is the highest grossing in hip-hop history
The Toronto rapper was joined by Future on the dates, which ran across the US over three months. They performed 54 shows between July and October and it is claimed tickets brought in $85 million .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Sat
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|TTB G60
|38,655
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Fri
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC