Drake: Rihanna is 'the queen of everything'

14 min ago

The 30-year-old rapper has previously enjoyed an on/off relationship with the 'Love on the Brain' singer which culminated last year, and despite the pair no longer being an item it seems the star still holds her in high regard as he played their joint hits 'Work' and 'Too Good' at his show at London's O2 Arena on Monday night The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker has seemingly moved on from the 28-year-old singer though, as he has recently been romancing Jennifer Lopez. A source said previously about their budding relationship: "Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year.

