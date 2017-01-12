Drake and Jennifer Lopez romance 'has come at the perfect time'
Rapper Drake is allegedly gaining confidence from his new romance with Jennifer Lopez as she doesn't try to hide him away. The Hotline Bling rapper's budding relationship stunned his fans after the pair appeared to reveal they were an item in a recent Instagram post.
