DJ Khaled buys $9.9 million mansion

The 41-year-old record producer handed over the whopping amount for a seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in the Californian city, which was previously owned by musician Robbie Williams. Robbie, 42, bought the lavish house from country singer Clint Black for $5 million in 2002 before giving it some much needed renovations which almost doubled its value to the hefty price tag paid by the rapper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.