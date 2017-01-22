DJ Kay Slay Is Sick Of The Ignorance In Hip-Hop, So He's Launching A New Radio Show
Hip-Hop veteran DJ Kay Slay is fed up with the ignorance of a younger generation of rappers, and he's doing something about it. a The "Drama King" behind the magazine Straight Stuntin, is launching a new business venture to educate younger rappers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|8 hr
|Drax112
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|22 hr
|DARKxBLACK
|38,671
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Sat
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Jan 18
|No Thanks
|3
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC