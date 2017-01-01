Dick Clark Productions Blasts Mariah Carey's 'Rockin' Eve' Sabotage Claim as 'Absurd'
Dick Clark Productions has fired back at Mariah Carey, blasting the singer's accusation that the production company was to blame for her performance problems on Saturday's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" telecast on ABC. Carey spokeswoman Nicole Perna was quoted by Billboard magazine on Sunday saying that producers "set her up to fail."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|5 hr
|Dr Wu
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|15 hr
|DARKxBLACK
|38,653
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Sun
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Sun
|titan52
|1
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|85
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Dec 26
|Nothing Good
|13
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Dec 24
|Oneal
|345
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC