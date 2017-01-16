Ciara Explains Her Decision To Abstai...

Ciara Explains Her Decision To Abstain From Sex With Russell Wilson:...

While she received a bit of backlash for their decision, the songstress is explaining why it was perfect choice for them to wait until marriage! "I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship-and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone. Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful."

