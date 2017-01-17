Ciara and Future settle custody dispute
Singer Ciara and her rapper ex Future have put an end to their final legal battle by agreeing to share custody of their two-year-old son. The Goodies star broke off her engagement to Future in August, 2014, just three months after the birth of their son, also named Future.
