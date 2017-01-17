Chrissy Teigen likes her 'soft' stretch marks
The Sports Illustrated model has learned to embrace the minor scars left on her body from her carrying her baby daughter Luna -whom she has with her 'All Of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend and gave birth to last April. Chrissy decided to share a close-up photo of her stretch marks on her inner thighs on Twitter after having a few glasses of wine After receiving positive comments from her 3.4 million followers, the busty brunette added: "I do not post stretchies for the praise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|4 hr
|CZars_R_US
|359
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Thu
|lil shady
|38,669
|Traim beat
|Wed
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Wed
|No Thanks
|3
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC