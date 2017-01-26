Chief Keef Reportedly Arrested for Robbery and Assault of Music Producer
Chief Keef has reportedly been arrested for robbery and assault after apparently launching an attack earlier this week on his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great . The controversial rapper was taken into custody just days after Ramsay claimed he was set upon in an armed home invasion, TMZ reports .
