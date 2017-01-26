Chief Keef Reportedly Arrested for Ro...

Chief Keef Reportedly Arrested for Robbery and Assault of Music Producer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Chief Keef has reportedly been arrested for robbery and assault after apparently launching an attack earlier this week on his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great . The controversial rapper was taken into custody just days after Ramsay claimed he was set upon in an armed home invasion, TMZ reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... 14 hr Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... 18 hr lolp 2
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Wed ArielGrace 38,673
News Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam Jan 24 Time 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 21 insanity becomes me 3
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC