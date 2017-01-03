Bryan Tanaka's 'connection' with Mariah Carey
The 33-year-old dancer and choreographer confessed to his dancer pal G. Madison that he was "catching some hard feelings" for the 'Without You' hitmaker when she was still engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer. In a preview clip from Mariah's reality show Mariah's World, he said: "I can't believe I'm saying this right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Sat
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|TTB G60
|38,655
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Fri
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC