Bruno Mars to Perform on the Grammy Awards Next Month

Four-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars will return to the awards show next month for what will no doubt be a rousing performance. Bruno will be performing on the Grammys for the first time since 2013, though last year, he was onstage picking up the Record of the Year trophy for "Uptown Funk."

