British musician Ed Sheeran returns with two new singles
Ed Sheeran accepts the award for Song of the Year for ''Thinking Out Loud'' at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 15, 2016. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran ended a near-two year hiatus from music by releasing two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill", on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|18 hr
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|TTB G60
|38,655
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Fri
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC