Bob Dylan Set to Headline Firefly Festival in Delaware This June

Bob Dylan has confirmed his first U.S. concert of 2017, a headlining appearance at the Firefly Music Festival, which is scheduled for June 15-18 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware. The festival's other headliners are pop/R&B star The Weeknd , modern rockers Muse and Twenty One Pilots , and hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper .

