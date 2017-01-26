Bob Dylan Set to Headline Firefly Festival in Delaware This June
Bob Dylan has confirmed his first U.S. concert of 2017, a headlining appearance at the Firefly Music Festival, which is scheduled for June 15-18 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware. The festival's other headliners are pop/R&B star The Weeknd , modern rockers Muse and Twenty One Pilots , and hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper .
