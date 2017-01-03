Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to...

Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella

15 hrs ago

Festival producer Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival in April in Indio, California.



