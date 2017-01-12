Beyonc and Public Enemya s Flavor Fav make cameos in The Simpsons hip-hop special
Beyonce and Public Enemy's Flavor Flav made an appearance in The Simpsons hour long hip-hop special The Great Phatsby last night . They joined already confirmed guests Snoop Dogg, RZA and Common for the show which marked a milestone in the series' 29-year-history, constituting the first hour-long, continuous episode ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|12 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|17 hr
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 13
|TheOneNonlyRabbit
|38,666
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC