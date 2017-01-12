Beyonc © and Public Enemya s Fla...

Beyonc and Public Enemya s Flavor Fav make cameos in The Simpsons hip-hop special

17 hrs ago Read more: NME

Beyonce and Public Enemy's Flavor Flav made an appearance in The Simpsons hour long hip-hop special The Great Phatsby last night . They joined already confirmed guests Snoop Dogg, RZA and Common for the show which marked a milestone in the series' 29-year-history, constituting the first hour-long, continuous episode ever.

