Aziz Ansari blasts Trump, casual racism in 'SNL' monologue "Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kdXsN7 Aziz Ansari didn't pull any punches when he took the stage on this week's Saturday Night Live , a day and a half after Donald Trump was inaugurated as President .

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.