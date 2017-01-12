Arrest Warrant Out For Young Thug Ove...

Arrest Warrant Out For Young Thug Over Tinted Windows

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Young Thug is a wanted man after he failed to show up in court -- for the second time -- to face a simple fix-it ticket for tinted windows. YT was supposed to be in an Atlanta court Thursday, but was a no-show ... so the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 6 hr Evolusean 38,665
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... Jan 7 Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 6 Okie 3
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 5 kim 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Jan 3 DARKxBLACK 86
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC