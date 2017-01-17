Anniversary of Prince's Death to Be Marked by Special Estate Tour, Concert Celebration in April

Fans touring Prince 's Paisley Park will get a special treat in April when the Prince4Ever tour, a expanded version of the current home and studio tour, takes place, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the iconic artist's death on April 21. Named after Prince's greatest-hits album 4Ever , which was released last year, the tour will include a new installation of rarely seen videos, audio clips and artifacts at the estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Visitors also will be given the chance to have their picture taken for a special project that will honor the "Purple Rain" artist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.