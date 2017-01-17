Angus Deayton replaces Tom Kerridge o...

Angus Deayton replaces Tom Kerridge on Bake Off: Creme De La Creme

Presenter Angus Deayton is turning his hand from comedy to patisserie as the new host of Bake Off: Creme De La Creme. The spin-off show of The Great British Bake Off has stayed with the BBC despite the main programme's move to Channel 4, but is swapping its previous presenter chef Tom Kerridge for Angus in the upcoming second series.

