Alicia Keys: Internet hate is spreading like a sickness

11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 35-year-old musician is shocked by the hate and nastiness that is spewed by so many on social media and comments boards and she believes the web, and the world in general, would be a better place if people stopped offering their opinions unless asked. Speaking in the new issue of Allure - of which she is the cover star - Alica mused: "You know what would be really cool? If we stopped offering our opinion unless asked.

