Adele to Perform at 2017 Grammys
According to an announcement from CBS, the singer will perform a song from her latest album 25, marking her fourth time playing the awards show. This year's nominees are led by Adele and Beyonce with strong showings from Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper .
