Accused a leana drink mastermind tied to rapper Chris Brown pleads not guilty

A Miami hip-hop producer accused of masterminding South Florida pharmacy heists to produce a potent drink known as "lean" pleaded not guilty Tuesday in state court. Harrison Garcia, who calls himself Cuban Harry and the "CEO of Purple Drank," appeared Tuesday in Miami-Dade court on a charge of illegally possessing prescription-strength cough syrup during a traffic stop in Hialeah.

