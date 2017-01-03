Accused a leana drink mastermind tied...

Accused a leana drink mastermind tied to rapper Chris Brown pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A Miami hip-hop producer accused of masterminding South Florida pharmacy heists to produce a potent drink known as "lean" pleaded not guilty Tuesday in state court. Harrison Garcia, who calls himself Cuban Harry and the "CEO of Purple Drank," appeared Tuesday in Miami-Dade court on a charge of illegally possessing prescription-strength cough syrup during a traffic stop in Hialeah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) 8 hr DARKxBLACK 86
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Evolusean 38,654
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Mon Dr Wu 2
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC