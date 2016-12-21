Will Smith has to marry the women he snogs
The 48-year-old actor - who is wed to Jada Pinkett Smith - has to see marriage potential in the ladies he locks lips with otherwise he's left "absolutely and completely emotionally devastated" if the one-off passionate session doesn't evolve into a long-term relationship. Speaking during a game of 'Snog, Marry and Avoid' on 'Loose Women' on Wednesday , the dark-haired hunk - who has children Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16 - said: "Here's the thing with me: it's always marry for me.
