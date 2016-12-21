Why Tupac Shakur's Rock Hall Induction Celebrates Hip-Hop's Trailblazing History
Two decades after his death, Tupac Shakur continues to make a significant impact. Next year, the late rapper will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, marking an important moment in music, rock and hip-hop history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|2 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|7 hr
|RushFan666
|347
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|12 hr
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|13 hr
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Thu
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC