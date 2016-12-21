When Debbie met the reindeer
A TEAM of reindeer towed some of the the Christmas spirit into Micklegate yesterday evening, when the street's first ever Christmas Mingle took place. The event was organised by Micklegate traders, who wanted to attract people to the street to enjoy Christmas carols, entertainment, stalls, mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate.
