Watch Chris Martin Cover Drake at Intimate New York City Show
Chris Martin played a surprise show at New York City's very intimate Mercury Lounge Wednesday night to benefit Bowery Mission, which provides food and shelter to homeless and hungry New Yorkers. During the concert, the Coldplay frontman performed a variety of covers, including a piano-based rendition of Drake 's hit song "Hotline Bling."
