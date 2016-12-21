Watch A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert & Marty Baller's "Uzi Gang" Video
A$AP Ferg dropped his sophomore album Always Strive and Prosper back in April, and the project featured a song titled "Uzi Gang" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Marty Baller. Today, the visual for the collab has finally been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|2 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|7 hr
|RushFan666
|347
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|12 hr
|AllMyYounginsInTh...
|38,650
|Undergroundrapworld.com
|13 hr
|undergroundrapwor...
|1
|ULYSSES - Entendre
|Thu
|U_L_Y_SS_E_S
|1
|The most important elevator in New York: The To...
|Dec 19
|Le Jimbo
|12
|Van Jones: Prince wanted Obama to outlaw birthd...
|Dec 16
|Frogface Kate
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC